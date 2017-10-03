Browns' Bryce Treggs: Signs with Browns
Treggs was signed by the Browns on Tuesday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Treggs spent the first four weeks of the season on the Eagles' practice squad. The 23-year-old could potentially see reps as a returner with the Browns but should be near the bottom of the totem poll as a receiver.
