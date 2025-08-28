Browns' Cade McDonald: Shifts to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonald (undisclosed) cleared waivers Wednesday and reverted to injured reserve, per the NFL's official media site.
McDonald impressed at Browns' rookie minicamp and stuck with the team through the summer and played all three preseason games, finishing with two receptions for 11 yards and a touchdown. The 24-year-old receiver will spend the rest of the season on injured reserve unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.