Browns special teams coach Mike Priefer believes York will be "fine" after the rookie placekicker missed two field goals in Week 5's 30-28 loss to the Chargers, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "He's in a good place mentally, he kicked the ball really well [Wednesday], he's never really lost his confidence. He's just as disappointed as any one of us, as any one of our fans," Priefer said.

Priefer and head coach Kevin Stefanski lived through a similar situation in 2018 with the Vikings, who had drafted Daniel Carlson in the fifth round (167th overall). Carlson missed three kicks in a game, including two in overtime, and was released after just two games. Carlson has since become a steady-footed kicker for the Raiders and led the league in points and field goals made last season. York will get a longer leash as a result of the coaches' experience with Carlson. "We did not handle that situation very well. We did not help Daniel mentally. He was probably not as strong as Cade at that age. I know he is now, he's doing a great job, he's a great kicker," the coach explained. York and the Browns host the Patriots in Week 6.