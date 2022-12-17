York pleaded with coaches to let him attempt a 68-yard field goal in last week's loss to the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "If I'm asking for the kick, I think I can make it," York said.

The Browns were at the 50-yard line and trailing, 13-3, with time running out in the first half. When quarterback Deshaun Watson spiked the ball to stop the clock, York lobbied to try the kick, but head coach Kevin Stefanski opted for a Hail Mary pass, which was unsuccessful. The rookie placekicker has converted four of seven attempts from beyond the 50, including a 58-yarder, and had a 60-yard effort blocked against the Ravens in October. York conceded never attempting a kick from 68 yards in pre-game warmups, but he felt confident he could make it.