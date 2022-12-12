York converted his lone field-goal attempt and extra-point kick in Sunday's 23-10 loss to Cincinnati in Week 14.
York's make was shortie from 26 yards, and the rookie's four-point week tied a season low. He was not given a chance for three points on the Browns' opening drive, which could have given him a normal week of production. Cleveland had 4th-and-1 at the Bengals' 25-yard line, but head coach Kevin Stefanski opted to go for it. York ranks 17th among placekickers with 88 points through 14 games (6.8 PPG).