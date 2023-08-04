York missed a 49-yard field goal attempt and made all three extra-point kicks in Thursday's preseason win over the Jets.

York was wide right on the Browns' first drive of the game. He's coming off a roller coaster of a rookie season that included three misses inside the 40 and a 75-percent success rate. Prior to the start of training camp, Cleveland special teams coach Bubba Ventrone told Ashley Bostock of the Cleveland Plain Dealer that York is very in-tune with his mechanics, then added the caveat, "almost too in-tune at times," which provides insight into his inconsistency last season. The kicker himself said preseason is the time to focus on technique, but he needs to put that behind him when transitioning to the regular season.