York converted one of two field-goal attempts and two of two extra-point kicks in Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over Tampa Bay in Week 12.

York connected from 51 yards in the first quarter -- his fourth conversion on seven tries from 50-plus yards -- then followed up by going wide left from 38 yards two drives later. The rookie kicker had been a darling of training camp, mostly because of his distance, but York has had three field-goal attempts blocked and failed to convert on at least one kick in four of the last five games. Only one of his misses in 2022 can be viewed as costing the Browns a game, and while the preseason bloom has withered, York is way down the list of issues contributing to Cleveland's 4-7 record.