York was successful on three of four field-goal attempts in Thursday's 18-18 preseason game against the Eagles.

York, who had missed attempts in each of the first two preseason games, made all three tries during the first half Thursday. But all anyone will remember are the misses near the end of the game that could have sealed a win for the Browns. He went wide right on a 47-yarder -- the third time he went wide right during preseason action -- but a Philadelphia penalty gave him another chance, five yards closer. That one he hooked to the left. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski stood by the young kicker, telling Zac Jackson of The Athletic that he's not interested in adding another to kicker to compete with York. Nevertheless, the misses are alarming.