York made two of four field-goal attempts and one extra-point kick in Saturday's 13-3 win over Baltimore.

York was in position for a big day but missed from 38 and 46 yards on successive possessions in the fourth quarter. There was some December weather in Cleveland -- winds at 12 MPH from the northeast, freezing temperatures and snow -- but York said it wasn't really an issue. "I mean, it really wasn't that bad," York told Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. "A little windy, snow came in, had nothing to do with anything that happened. Honestly, I thought I was handling really well and kicking the ball well into that fourth quarter." Fortunately for the Browns, the rookie kicker's miscues had no impact. York's made just 73 percent (22 of 30) of his field-goal attempts and missed a total of 10 kicks this season.