York successfully booted four-of-four field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 26-24 win over Carolina.
York was the story for the Browns, scoring 14 of the team's 26 points, including a 58-yard field goal with eight seconds left. That thwarted the Panthers' furious 17-point fourth-quarter push and finished off a successful day for the rookie fourth-round pick out of LSU, Prior to the game-winning kick, York calmly drilled three kicks (26, 34 and 35 yards) on red zone trips. The Browns are not shy about using him from 50-plus yards; York attempted four kicks from beyond the 50 during the preseason.