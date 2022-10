York converted two of two field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Atlanta in Week 4.

York returned to being perfect after missing extra points in each of the last two weeks. The rookie kicker could have had a third field goal, but head coach Kevin Stefanski went for seven points on 4th-and-goal from the four-yard line on the first drive of the game, which ended with an incomplete pass. York is a perfect 8-for-8 on field goals and has 33 points through four weeks.