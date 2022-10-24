York converted two of three field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Baltimore in Week 7.

York was sent on the field just prior to the two-minute warning for a 55-yard attempt, but an illegal motion penalty on Michael Dunn pushed it back another five yards. The 60-yarder was blocked, scuttling Cleveland's chances. For what it's worth, replays didn't indicate Dunn moved much, if at all, and a case could be made that the Ravens jumped into the neutral zone, triggering the motion, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said he didn't get a good explanation from officials, who huddled for a lengthy period of time before ruling on the infraction, and will seek a better one from the league. York has 16 field-goal attempts in 2022, eighth most in the NFL.