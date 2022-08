York made all three extra-point kicks and was successful on a 31-yard field goal attempt in Friday's 24-13 win over the Jaguars in Preseason Week 1.

It was a banner night for the Browns' 2022 draft class, which accounted for all 24 points scored -- fifth-round pick Jerome Ford scored two touchdowns and third-round pick Martin Emerson had a pick six. York built off what has been a strong camp thus far and is a lock to be Cleveland's placekicker, as the rookie fourth-round pick has no competition.