York converted two of two field-goal attempts and three of three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 27-14 win over Houston in Week 13.

York had been wobbly over the previous five weeks, converting just six of 10 field goals, so Sunday's effort was a welcome relief. The 2022 fourth-round pick was viewed as someone that could stabilize the position, which had burned through kickers since 2019, but there have been moments of uncertainty.