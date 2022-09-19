York made his lone field-goal attempt and three of four extra-point kicks in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Jets in Week 2.

While the margin of defeat comes down to the missed extra-point attempt, the Browns' loss was a team-wide breakdown in all phases of the game. York's missed kick left the Browns with a 30-17 lead with 1:55 left, and New York had no timeouts left. The Jets needed a defensive breakdown and the special team's inability to recover an onside kick. That all happened after coaches failed to instruct the offense to NOT score if the opportunity presented itself. Instead, Nick Chubb did not kneel down before the end zone and scored a touchdown. Had he taken a knee, the Browns could have run out the clock with a 24-17 win. The missed kick was York's first in the regular season, but the rookie has been very good since he arrived in camp, including the winning 58-yard boot in Week 1.