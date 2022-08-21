York successfully made two of three field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's preseason game against Philadelphia.

York showed off for the home crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium, booting a 50-yarder midway through the second quarter for his first make. He later nailed a chip shot from 19 yards as the first half ended. The one miss was from 55 yards; it had the distance but bounced off the right upright. The rookie kicker is 3-for-4 on field goals and hasn't missed an extra point during preseason action.