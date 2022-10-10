York missed both of his field-goal attempts and converted all four extra-point kicks in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Chargers in Week 5.

York pushed a 45-yarder wide right at the end of the first half, then he went wide right from 54 yards with 11 seconds left in the game. He made quite the splash in training camp, preseason games and when he nailed a 58-yarder in Week 1 for the win, but the love he's felt may be waning. Since that Week 1 game-winner, York has missed two extra-point tries, and Week 5's two missed field goals stood out in a two-point loss. There was more beyond the missed kicks that contributed to Sunday's loss, but the rookie placekicker should feel some heat this week.