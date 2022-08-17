York was named the winner of the Maurice Bassett Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding rookie in Cleveland's training camp, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

York earned the title with what has been a near-flawless camp. He successfully booted 28 of 30 field-goal attempts during competitive situations, and his final kick during Tuesday's session, from 54 yards, split the uprights with plenty to spare. There's a lot of hype surrounding the rookie, who's lived up to thus far, but he'll need to deliver in regular-season contests and in weather rarely experienced growing up in Texas or kicking for LSU.