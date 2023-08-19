Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that there are no plans to bring in another kicker to compete with York during the preseason, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

York has struggled in exhibition action, hitting just half of his six field-goal attempts. He had two chances at a go-ahead kick late Thursday, missing wide right on a 47-yarder and wide left from five yards closer after the Eagles were flagged for a penalty. Nonetheless, Stefanski indicated confidence in the kicker, saying, "Cade's our kicker. We support him. We have a ton of confidence in him. That's really as simple as that." York was up-and-down as a rookie last season, making just 24 of 32 field-goal attempts but showing a strong leg with a 4-for-7 mark from 50-plus yards.