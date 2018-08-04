Head coach Hue Jackson said Brantley (thigh) "should be fine," Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Brantley was carted off the field last week, but it doesn't appear to be as bad as it seemed. Jackson even speculated it may have just been cramping, which shouldn't keep him sidelined long. Brantley is expected to be a depth defensive tackle again this season.

