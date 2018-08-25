Browns' Caleb Brantley: Leads defense in snaps
Brantley had one sack and one pass defensed in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
Brantley was previously dealing with an ankle injury but led the Browns defense with 35 snaps Thursday. Brantley will hope to take advantage of injuries to Trevon Coley (ankle) and Larry Ogunjobi (shoulder) to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
