Browns' Caleb Brantley: Returns to practice
Brantley (thigh) returned to practice on Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Brantley, who was carted off the practice field last week, appears to have recovered from his leg injury. The 2017 6th-rounder stands to immediately return to his role as a depth defensive tackle.
