Browns' Caleb Brantley: Returns to practice Wednesday
Brantley (shoulder) resumed practicing Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Brantley has missed time with a broken finger and a shoulder injury this offseason, and according to reports, his time on the field has been just as unproductive. Once considered a steal from this year's draft, Brantley is now battling for a roster spot.
