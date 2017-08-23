Play

Brantley (shoulder) resumed practicing Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Brantley has missed time with a broken finger and a shoulder injury this offseason, and according to reports, his time on the field has been just as unproductive. Once considered a steal from this year's draft, Brantley is now battling for a roster spot.

