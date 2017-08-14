Play

Brantley (finger) returned to practice Sunday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Brantley underwent surgery on his broken finger in late July but was able to make a quick recovery. The rookie defensive tackle will have to make up for missed time if he hopes to make a significant impact during the season.

