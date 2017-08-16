Play

Brantley sat out of practice Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Just one day after returning from a finger injury, Brantley is out again. Thankfully for him, the team thinks he'll be fine and expects him to return soon.

