Browns' Cam Johnson: Inactive in first preseason game
Johnson was inactive in last Thursday's preseason loss to New Orleans due to a knee injury, George Thomas of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It's unclear what the specifics of Johnson's injury are or how long it could impact him. The linebacker is coming off what was by far his best season as a pro, as he totaled a career-high 32 tackles, including his first 3.0 sacks, while playing in 31.5 percent of Cleveland's defensive snaps. He'll look to continue build on that after he returns from injury.
