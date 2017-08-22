Browns' Cam Johnson: Nursing knee injury
Johnson is sidelined for Monday's preseason matchup against the Giants due to a knee issue, Nate Ulrich of Ohio.com reports.
Johnson was previously slowed down by a groin issue, but his knee appears to be bothering him now. The 27-year-old is coming off his best season as a pro, and is looking to earn snaps once he returns to practice. He currently projects to back up No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett on the defensive line.
