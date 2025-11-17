Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday that Robinson is considered day-to-day after sustaining a knee injury in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Ravens, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Robinson exited early in the second quarter after sustaining a knee injury, but it now appears as if he avoided a serious issue. The veteran offensive lineman from Alabama will likely need to practice in a limited capacity at some point this week in order to play in the Week 12 matchup against the Raiders.