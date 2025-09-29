The Browns acquired Robinson from the Texans on Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The two teams are swapping late-round picks in 2027 to facilitate the trade. Robinson signed a one-year, $12 million deal with Houston over the offseason with the expectation that he'd start at left tackle. However, rookie Aireontae Ersery beat him out for the job with the Texans, and Robinson was a healthy inactive for Week 4. In Cleveland, 2024 seventh-rounder KT Leveston started at left tackle against the Lions on Sunday and has been one of the worst pass-blocking tackles in the league this season. Robinson could take that spot right away with the Browns.