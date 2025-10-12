Robinson is in line to start at left tackle Sunday against the Steelers, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

The left tackle is projected to start with backup tackles Thayer Munford (coach's decision) and Cornelius Lucas (coach's decision) on the bench. At the same time, KT Leveston, who began the season as Cleveland's starter at left tackle, is healthy and active. Robinson was traded from the Texans to the Browns in late September, perhaps to fortify the spot due to Leveston's struggles.