Browns' Cam Robinson: Sustains knee injury Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson suffered a knee injury in Cleveland's loss to the Steelers on Sunday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Robinson was making his first start of the season during Sunday's matchup, and the severity of the injury is currently unknown. As Jack Conklin (concussion) also suffered an injury versus Pittsburgh, the team could be without both starting offensive tackles for its Week 7 matchup against the Dolphins.