Robinson (knee) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game versus Miami, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Robinson was limited at practice to start the week after hurting his knee in Week 6 at Pittsburgh, but he was able to work through the injury and be cleared for Week 7. He should again start at left tackle Sunday, this time against a Dolphins defense that hasn't looked very disruptive so far this season.