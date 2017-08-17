Erving (calf) is considered week-to-week, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Head coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday that the offensive lineman would be healthy for the start of the regular season, so it looks like the team may remain cautious with Erving on a week-to-week basis. Erving, however, is fighting for a roster spot, so he'll likely look to get back on the field as soon as possible.