Play

Erving injured his calf during Tuesday's practice and will miss Monday's preseason game, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Coach Hue Jackson believes Erving will be healthy before the regular season commences, but the offensive tackle will miss valuable time. Erving is currently fighting for a roster spot, and his calf injury may doom his odds.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories