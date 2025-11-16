Browns' Cameron McGrone: Ruled out with Achilles injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGrone (Achilles) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Baltimore.
It's unclear when McGrone sustained the injury, but he will not return to Sunday's game due to his injury. He was elevated from the Browns' practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game to provide the team with another contributor on special teams.
