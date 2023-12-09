The Browns activated Mitchell (hamstring) to their active roster Saturday, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Mitchell was designated to return from IR just three days ago, and Cleveland has already decided to activate him to its active roster. Even though the 22-year-old cornerback was activated Saturday, he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. Mitchell has appeared in eight games for the Browns this season, recording nine total tackles and primarily playing on special teams.