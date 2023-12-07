The Browns designated Mitchell (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Mitchell was placed on IR on Nov. 7 after hurting his hamstring against Arizona in Week 9 and has missed Cleveland's past four contests. Prior to the injury, the rookie had seen his playing time trending up and had tallied a career-high four tackles along with his first pass breakup as a pro against the Cardinals in the game during which he was hurt. Mitchell logged a limited practice session Wednesday, but it's uncertain if he'll be activated ahead of Sunday's contest versus Jacksonville.