Mitchell will replace Greg Newsome (hamstring) as the slot cornerback in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Newsome injured his hamstring late in last Sunday's loss to the Steelers and eventually landed on injured reserve. Mitchell, a fifth-round draft pick in 2023, was in a similar position during his rookie season, filling in for injured starters late in the season. He recorded 18 tackles, 1.0 sacks and two passes defensed last season and has played all 13 games in a depth role in 2024.