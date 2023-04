The Browns selected Mitchell in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 142nd overall.

Mitchell comes to Cleveland from Northwestern, where he shared a defensive backfield with 2021 first-rounder Greg Newsome. He stepped into a bigger role after Newsome left, starting all 23 games in which he played. At 5-foot-10 and 191 pounds, Mitchell could be an option as a slot corner for Cleveland.