Browns' Carl Davis: Returning to Cleveland
Davis re-signed with the Browns on Tuesday.
Davis joined the Browns from Baltimore via waivers following final roster cuts last season, and notched one tackle on 31 defensive snaps over five games. The 2015 third-rounder will work to earn a rotational role behind Larry Ogunjobi and Trevon Coley in 2019.
