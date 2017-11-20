Browns' Carl Nassib: Expected to start going forward
Nassib is in line to start in place of Emmanuel Ogbah (foot) for the remainder of the season, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
With Ogbah on the shelf for the rest of the 2017 season with a broken foot, Nassib -- a second-year defensive end out of Penn St. -- will be inserted into the starting lineup. Ogbah was tied for the team lead with four sacks, while Nassib has accumulated two of his own off the bench. He'll try to add to that against the Bengals on Sunday.
