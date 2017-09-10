Nassib is expected to start at defensive end opposite Emmanuel Ogbah in Sunday's season opener against Pittsburgh, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Nassib will presumably be taking on the starting role vacated by Myles Garrett, who is set to miss multiple weeks due to a high ankle sprain. Despite getting a chance to see more snaps, his upside as an IDP is limited, as the most tackles he recorded in a single game last season was four. He'll also have Nate Orchard and the recently acquired Tyrone Holmes behind him, ready to rotate in.