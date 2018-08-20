Hyde (shoulder) is practicing Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hyde was removed from Sunday's practice with a shoulder injury that apparently isn't too serious. He looked ready for Week 1 in Friday's preseason loss to the Bills, taking nine carries for 64 yards and a touchdown while getting heavy run with the first-team offense. Nick Chubb had 11 carries for 53 yards and a score, with his first touch coming at the 3:55 mark of the second quarter. The rookie may have a role early in the season, but he doesn't seem to pose an immediate threat to Hyde's lead job.

