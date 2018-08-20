Browns' Carlos Hyde: Back at practice Monday
Hyde (shoulder) is practicing Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hyde was removed from Sunday's practice with a shoulder injury that apparently isn't too serious. He looked ready for Week 1 in Friday's preseason loss to the Bills, taking nine carries for 64 yards and a touchdown while getting heavy run with the first-team offense. Nick Chubb had 11 carries for 53 yards and a score, with his first touch coming at the 3:55 mark of the second quarter. The rookie may have a role early in the season, but he doesn't seem to pose an immediate threat to Hyde's lead job.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Davis
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...