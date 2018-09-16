Hyde rushed 16 times for 43 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints. He also caught his only target for seven yards.

Hyde was once again the bell-cow back Sunday, as rookie Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson accounted for just five carries combined. Though Hyde has yet to put up even average yards-per-carry numbers, the fact he's seeing essentially all the touches out of the backfield and has scored in the first two games of the season has made him valuable in almost all fantasy formats.