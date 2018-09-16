Browns' Carlos Hyde: Finds end zone again in loss
Hyde rushed 16 times for 43 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints. He also caught his only target for seven yards.
Hyde was once again the bell-cow back Sunday, as rookie Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson accounted for just five carries combined. Though Hyde has yet to put up even average yards-per-carry numbers, the fact he's seeing essentially all the touches out of the backfield and has scored in the first two games of the season has made him valuable in almost all fantasy formats.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.