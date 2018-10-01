Browns' Carlos Hyde: Finds end zone for fourth straight week
Hyde carried 22 times for 82 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-42 overtime loss to the Raiders.
Hyde dominated the touches out of the backfield, going over 20 carries for the third time in four games. He struggled to the tune of 3.7 yards per carry, but a one-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter gave him another productive overall performance. Rookie Nick Chubb burst onto the scene with a pair of long touchdown runs of his own, but he's no immediate threat to steal carries from Hyde. The veteran now has five touchdowns in four games this season and will look to add to his numbers next Sunday against the Ravens.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....