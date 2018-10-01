Hyde carried 22 times for 82 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-42 overtime loss to the Raiders.

Hyde dominated the touches out of the backfield, going over 20 carries for the third time in four games. He struggled to the tune of 3.7 yards per carry, but a one-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter gave him another productive overall performance. Rookie Nick Chubb burst onto the scene with a pair of long touchdown runs of his own, but he's no immediate threat to steal carries from Hyde. The veteran now has five touchdowns in four games this season and will look to add to his numbers next Sunday against the Ravens.

More News
Our Latest Stories