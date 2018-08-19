Hyde left Sunday's practice early with an apparent shoulder injury, Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hyde's shoulder injury isn't believed to be anything serious, but it will be something to keep an eye on heading into the Browns' third preseason tilt against the Eagles on Thursday. If he's forced to miss additional practice time throughout the week, Duke Johnson and rookie Nick Chubb would be in line for increased roles with the first-team offense.

