Browns' Carlos Hyde: No touchdown in Week 5
Hyde rushed 17 times for 63 yards and caught two of three targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 12-9 overtime victory over the Ravens.
For the first time in 2018, Hyde failed to find the end zone, stopping his streak of six consecutive games with a touchdown going back to last year. The 28-year-old running back is only averaging 3.4 yards per carry and has yet to reach the century mark in a game, but he's the clear-cut No. 1 back in Cleveland and his volume and red-zone usage make him a valuable fantasy commodity. Hyde will look to start a new touchdown streak in Week 6 against the Chargers.
