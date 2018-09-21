Hyde rushed 23 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns and secured two of three targets for five yards in the Browns' 21-17 win over the Jets on Thursday.

Hyde generated a season-high number of rushing yards while also scoring on multiple occasions for the first time in a Cleveland uniform. The veteran back's pair of scores came in the second half, with the second one capping off a game-winning 15-play, 75-yard drive. Hyde continues to dominate the backfield rushing touches thus far, leaving second-round pick Nick Chubb to pick up the scraps on the rare occasion he needs a breather. He'll look to continue the strong start to his season versus the Raiders in a Week 4 matchup.