Browns' Carlos Hyde: Pair of key second-half touchdowns
Hyde rushed 23 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns and secured two of three targets for five yards in the Browns' 21-17 win over the Jets on Thursday.
Hyde generated a season-high number of rushing yards while also scoring on multiple occasions for the first time in a Cleveland uniform. The veteran back's pair of scores came in the second half, with the second one capping off a game-winning 15-play, 75-yard drive. Hyde continues to dominate the backfield rushing touches thus far, leaving second-round pick Nick Chubb to pick up the scraps on the rare occasion he needs a breather. He'll look to continue the strong start to his season versus the Raiders in a Week 4 matchup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.