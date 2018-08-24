Hyde ran for 45 yards on seven carries and lost five yards on a reception during Thursday's 5-0 win over the Eagles.

Hyde ripped through the Eagles' front and galloped up the sideline for a 33-yard gain midway through the first quarter, showing off some of the power that made him a second-round pick a few seasons ago. Injuries slowed Hyde early in his career, but he managed two quietly productive seasons in his final years in San Francisco. If the past two preseason games -- during which Hyde has averaged 6.8 yards per carry -- are of any indication, he might be ready to live up to his full potential now that he's returned home to Ohio.Hyde ran for 45 yards on seven carries and lost five yards on a reception during Thursday's 5-0 win over the Eagles.