Browns' Carlos Hyde: Picks up 40 yards
Hyde ran for 45 yards on seven carries and lost five yards on a reception during Thursday's 5-0 win over the Eagles.
Hyde ripped through the Eagles' front and galloped up the sideline for a 33-yard gain midway through the first quarter, showing off some of the power that made him a second-round pick a few seasons ago. Injuries slowed Hyde early in his career, but he managed two quietly productive seasons in his final years in San Francisco. If the past two preseason games -- during which Hyde has averaged 6.8 yards per carry -- are of any indication, he might be ready to live up to his full potential now that he's returned home to Ohio.
