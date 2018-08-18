Browns' Carlos Hyde: Rumbles against Bills
Hyde took nine carries for 64 yards and a touchdown and lost five yards on one reception in Friday's preseason loss to the Bills.
Hyde and Duke Johnson split snaps with the first-team offense, only giving way to Nick Chubb after Baker Mayfield replaced Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Chubb finished with 53 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, but his usage supports the general expectation that he'll start the season behind the pair of veterans. Hyde still carries limited upside, as Johnson is locked in on passing downs and Chubb has more than enough talent to push for a significant role.
